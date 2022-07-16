No respite from heatwave in next 24 hours

A mild to moderate heatwave sweeping through Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, and Tangail, Sylhet and Chuadanga districts may not abate in the next 24 hours, the weather office has said.

However, light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at some places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the rainfall activity may increase at the end of next 72 hours.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country during the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature in the country was recorded at 39°C in Sayedpur upazila of Rangpur till 6am on Saturday.