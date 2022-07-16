No respite from heatwave in next 24 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
16 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

No respite from heatwave in next 24 hours

The highest temperature in the country was recorded at 39°C in Sayedpur upazila of Rangpur till 6am on Saturday

UNB
16 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 02:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A mild to moderate heatwave sweeping through Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, and Tangail, Sylhet and Chuadanga districts may not abate in the next 24 hours, the weather office has said.

However, light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at some places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the rainfall activity may increase at the end of next 72 hours.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country during the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature in the country was recorded at 39°C in Sayedpur upazila of Rangpur till 6am on Saturday.

Top News

Bangladesh / Heatwave / Global warming / climate change / Weather forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

3h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

4h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

5h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

3h | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

3h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur