No quarantine required for vaccinated travellers except from 13 countries: CAAB

Vaccinated travellers will not need to stay in quarantine when travelling to Bangladesh, according to the updated guideline of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

However, travellers from 13 countries including Armenia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Mongolia, Palestine, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine will not receive that opportunity.

Vaccinated travellers from these countries have to stay in home quarantine and the unvaccinated ones have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine, according to the CAAB guideline.

Moreover, unvaccinated travellers from anywhere in the globe will be required to stay in quarantine at home for 14 days.

The latest instructions will remain in force until further notice.

Apart from these, travellers must have certificates of being tested negative for Covid through the RT-PCR system within 72 hours of the scheduled flights.

However, the Covid-19 testing is not mandatory for children aged below 18 years. They can travel to Bangladesh with other family members irrespective of their vaccination status.

If any passenger develops Covid-19 symptoms on arrival, they will be sent into a seven-day isolation at government-nominated facilities or hotels at their own expense after being diagnosed locally.