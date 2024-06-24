No pressure in probe against ex-IGP Benazir, ex-NBR official Matiur: ACC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 07:20 pm

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and former NBR official Matiur Rahman
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and former NBR official Matiur Rahman

There is no pressure on the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) influencing the investigation of alleged corruption of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and former NBR official Matiur Rahman, the commission's Secretary Khorsheda Yasmeen said today (24 June).

"The ACC is an independent institution. There is no pressure coming from any direction. We are working according to the law. As other work is underway as per the legal process, ACC's work won't be disrupted either," she told reporters at a press briefing this afternoon. 

Earlier today, despite receiving a second opportunity to appear before the ACC, Zeeshan Mirza, Benazir's wife, and their two daughters did not show up for questioning. 

Benazir Ahmed also failed to appear before the ACC yesterday (23 June). Afterward, the ACC secretary had said the commission would now pursue further legal action against the former police chief.

At the briefing today the ACC official said Benazir's wife and daughters did not appear for interrogation today, nor did they apply for an extension. 

"But they did give a written statement in which they described their position on the complaint. This came with Benazir's application last Thursday [20 June]."

The ACC secretary also said the relevant investigation officers will take further action after verifying the application made by Benazir's wife and daughters.

"Further action will be taken as per the ACC's rules. He added that the investigation officers will give their report within the stipulated time.

Asked what kind of legal action can be taken later, she said the commission would take the next decision after the investigation officers submit their report. "So the action taken will be based on recommendations of the officials per their report and according to other legal processes."

