No more problems with vaccine supply: PM 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today assured that there will be no more problems with the Covid-19 vaccine supply in the country.

"Vaccines have started coming; more will come. 80% of the public will be vaccinated free of cost," Hasina said in her closing remarks at the budget session of the parliament.

Referring to the arrival of Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines, the PM said, "We are communicating (with those countries) where vaccines are available. We will buy more vaccines. We have contacted everywhere, including China, Russia, Japan and the US."

She reiterated that the government plans to bring at least 80% of the country's people under the vaccination programme.

"We bought the vaccine with a lot of money. However, in the interest of the people, they are being given those free of cost," she added.

The PM further said the government always prioritises rural citizens and those who earn through hardship.

Bangladesh received 45 lakh doses of Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday and plans to resume mass inoculation soon.

