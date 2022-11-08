No more mega projects, focus on small ones for rural dev: PM Hasina tells Ecnec  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned not to go for mega projects and instead take up small ones focusing on rural development and public welfare.

She made the directives while chairing the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) at the NEC conference room in Dhaka's Sher-e Bangla Nagar area.

"The prime minister said the luxury projects can't be taken up. But small rural projects or welfare-oriented projects cannot be compromised.

"Mega projects can't be undertaken now," said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing reporters following the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Ecnec chairperson, stressed the need for a thorough feasibility study in case of undertaking any big project.

She also asked the authorities concerned to find out uncultivated lands everywhere across the country to grow food and other crops.

"The prime minister said production will have to be raised. Not a single inch of land can be kept uncultivated," said Mannan adding that she directed the cabinet secretary to identify the uncultivated lands with the help of deputy commissioners.

The premier asked everyone to be frugal and stop wastage amid the global recession.

The Ecnec meeting cleared seven projects with a total estimated cost of Tk3,981.90 crore (only additional costs of three revised projects were counted here).

Of the cost, Tk3,392.33 crore will be drawn from the government's fund, while Tk267.35 crore from the own funds of the organisations concerned and Tk332.21 crore will come from foreign sources.