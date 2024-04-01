No extension of holiday before Eid: Cabinet division

Despite a recommendation from the cabinet committee on Law and Order yesterday, the cabinet decided today (1 April) that the government offices will remain operational on 9 April.

This decision was reached during a cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office today (1 April), chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order recommended extending the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday by one day, starting from 9 April to facilitate smoother travel for holidaymakers returning to their hometowns.

With Eid-ul-Fitr anticipated to be observed on 11 April this year, the government had previously announced April 10-12 as Eid vacation days (subject to moon sighting).

Due to 13 April being a Saturday and April 14 marking Pahela Baishakh, for many, the holidays will naturally extend by two days.

