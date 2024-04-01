No extension of holiday before Eid: Cabinet division

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 01:05 pm

Related News

No extension of holiday before Eid: Cabinet division

As of now, the public holiday (subject to moon sighting) for the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr is from 10 to 12 April

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 01:05 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Despite a recommendation from the cabinet committee on Law and Order yesterday, the cabinet decided today (1 April) that the government offices will remain operational on 9 April. 

This decision was reached during a cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office today (1 April), chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order recommended extending the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday by one day, starting from 9 April to facilitate smoother travel for holidaymakers returning to their hometowns.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With Eid-ul-Fitr anticipated to be observed on 11 April this year, the government had previously announced April 10-12 as Eid vacation days (subject to moon sighting).

Due to 13 April being a Saturday and April 14 marking Pahela Baishakh, for many, the holidays will naturally extend by two days.
 

Top News

Eid Holiday

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

4h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

19h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

1h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

2h | Videos
Cocoa prices spiked

Cocoa prices spiked

4h | Videos
Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

17h | Videos