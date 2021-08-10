No heavy vehicles allowed on Shimulia-Banglabazar route ferries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 05:55 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Carrying heavy transports including passenger buses, goods laden trucks on ferries will remain suspended on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route due to strong current in the Padma River.

The suspension will remain active until the strong currents come under control, said Khalid Mahmud, state minister for Shipping on Tuesday.

Currently, only light vehicles including private cars, ambulance and micro-buses will be able to board on ferries for crossing the river, he said after concluding a meeting with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation or (BIWTC) and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) top officials at the ministry.

Commuters must maintain the health guideline during their travel, he insisted.

Talking about a recent incident of a ferry hitting a Padma bridge pillar, he said "Such incidents are very embarrassing and unfortunate as Padma Bridge is an establishment of our self-respect."

The matter will be inspected properly, he added.

A ferry 'Bir Srestho Jahangir' hit the 10th pillar of the bridge at 7pm near Mawa of Munshiganj on Monday.

Besides, at least 20 passengers were injured as another ferry- Shahjalal hit 17 no pillar of Padma Bridge on the way to Shimulia ghat in Munshiganj on 23 July.

