No gas supply to parts of Dhaka today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 01:24 pm

File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

Gas supply to Dhaka's Mirpur area will remain suspended for 12 hours today (21 May).

There will be no gas supply from 9am to 9pm (for 12 hours) due to pipeline maintenance.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company issued a statement in this regard on Friday. 

Residents of Mirpur 1, 2, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, Eastern Housing, Rupnagar, Arambagh, Alubdi and Mirpur DOHS will suffer a gas supply crunch, reads the statement. 

People living in the adjacent areas may also face low gas pressure, it added. 

 

