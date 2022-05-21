No gas supply to parts of Dhaka today

Gas supply to Dhaka's Mirpur area will remain suspended for 12 hours today (21 May).

There will be no gas supply from 9am to 9pm (for 12 hours) due to pipeline maintenance.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company issued a statement in this regard on Friday.

Residents of Mirpur 1, 2, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, Eastern Housing, Rupnagar, Arambagh, Alubdi and Mirpur DOHS will suffer a gas supply crunch, reads the statement.

People living in the adjacent areas may also face low gas pressure, it added.