No gas on Sunday in these areas

The gas supply will be closed in Tejkunipara, Bottola Mosque area near Tejgaon Railway Station and Tejgaon Science College area from Sunday morning.

According to Titas Gas, the supply of gas to residential, CNG, industrial and commercial customers will be closed from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

Titas Gas said, gas supply to these areas would be disrupted due to the replacement of bulbs at three places on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway pipeline.

Meanwhile, Titas Gas has instructed the officers and employees not to leave their workplaces during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Recently, an official order signed by Abdur Rahim, the organisation's deputy general manager, directed everyone to stay at the workplace during the weekly and Eid-ul-Azha holidays from 20 July to 24 July.

Titas Gas Authority had issued the office order due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation in the country.

The order also asked the heads of all divisions, departments and branches not to grant any leave. The order further said that the previous shift duty of Titas officers and employees would remain unchanged.