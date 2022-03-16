No fireworks on Shab-e-Barat: DMP

Bangladesh

BSS
16 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 07:07 pm

Related News

No fireworks on Shab-e-Barat: DMP

The ban has been imposed for peaceful celebration of the holy night

BSS
16 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 07:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Wednesday imposed a ban on carrying all types of explosives and crackers, as well as explosion of firecrackers, in the capital on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat, to be observed on Friday (18 March) night.

As per the instruction from DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, the restriction will come into effect from 6pm on Friday (18 March) and will last till 6am next day (Saturday), said a circular issued by the DMP today.

The circular was issued under section 28 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance no. III/76) to maintain the law and order in the capital city area and protect sanctity of the holy Shab-e-Barat and ensure fair and peaceful celebration of it.

 

Top News

Shab-e-Barat / DMP / fireworks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

5h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

9h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unbearable traffic jam across the capital

Unbearable traffic jam across the capital

2h | Videos
The story of a vintage collector

The story of a vintage collector

2h | Videos
Man United and Ajax exit Champions League

Man United and Ajax exit Champions League

2h | Videos
Sensor’s called whisher

Sensor’s called whisher

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years