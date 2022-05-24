No final decision yet on using EVM in upcoming elections: CEC

No final decision has been taken about using electronic voting machines (EVM) in the forthcoming national elections since not all political parties have confidence in it, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today.

"We have not taken any final decision regarding EVM. We will not bow our heads in the face of any pressure. We have had five meetings on using EVM, there will be another meeting tomorrow. It will be an open meeting, you [reporters] can see it too. We want to gain the confidence of all regarding EVM," the CEC said this at a press conference in the capital on Tuesday (24 May).

"We have no intention of turning the election into a farce," he said, adding, "We want a fair and participatory election. We sincerely wish this not only as the chief election commissioner but also as a citizen of the country."

About an election commissioner's statement of rewarding $10 million to anyone who can find faults in EVM machines, he said, "By circulating this news in the media, the reputation of the election commission has been tarnished."

"The EC cannot give any such declaration. It seemed strange to me. Where will we get so much money?" the CEC added.

He further said those who are making EVMs have sincerely said that if anyone can find fault with it, he will be rewarded with $10 million. EC members may have quoted him to gain people's confidence. There is no other purpose here, said Kazi Habibul Awal.

He said that mistakes happen often when people are bombarded with questions from journalists.

"None of my commissioners said anything like that intentionally. However, people should be more careful when saying something from a responsible position," added the CEC.