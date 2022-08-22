No decision on EVM as yet: EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 11:00 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Election Commission (EC) is yet to decide on using an electronic voting machine (EVM) in the next parliamentary elections as there is difference of opinions over the issue among political parties.    

The EC does not have the authority to compel any political party to participate in the elections and they will not take any such step. 

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal issued the observations which were shared by Joint Secretary of the EC (public relations director) SM Asaduzzaman with the media on Monday.

The EC also termed the deployment of army during election to maintain law and order as 'logical'.

These observations came after review of the proposals of the registered political parties during the dialogues with EC. 

Asaduzzaman said that the commission will decide on the use of EVM after analysing the results of workshops on EVM, views exchange and other experiments held previously. The EC thinks that there are both positive and negative opinions of the political parties on use of EVM. The EC will communicate its decision regarding the use of EVM in the 12th national elections in time, he added.

The EC held dialogues with 28 registered political parties out of the total 39 in July last. Nine political parties boycotted the dialogue. The EC will hold dialogue with the rest of the two parties in September.

The EC thinks the proposal to form an election time government after dissolving the parliament before holding the elections and establishing authorities over some of the ministries during election time is a political decision. The issue of bringing public administration ministry, local government, home affairs and defence ministry under the EC for holding a fair election should also be considered in light of the constitution, the EC said.

The EC will actively consider the issue of appointing its own officers and officers from other agencies as returning officers in the upcoming polls alongside the officers from administration.

The EC termed the idea of introducing a same platform for delivering election speech by all the candidates, introduction of new campaign system, pasting and hanging election posters at specific areas as modern as these may reduce the campaign cost and help decrease election violence.

The EC will also consider making logical the proposal of declaring a person disqualified for becoming a candidate for not paying utility bill.

