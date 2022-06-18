No compromise made on quality to build Padma Bridge: Expert

The construction of the bridge over the mighty Padma River was a multifaceted challenge due to its diverse currents, speed, nature and depth, said Professor Ainun Nishat, a water resources and climate expert, and former vice-chancellor of BRAC University.

Dredging has been done up to 60 feet at the bottom of the Padma River as the soils on the riverbed shift quickly. We have brought the largest dredging machine in the world. It's not an easy task to accomplish, he said while addressing a national seminar organised by the Information and Research Sub-Committee of Awami League at the Cirdap auditorium on Saturday.

"The upstream waters of two rivers with a width of about 20 km flow into the Padma. The current of this river travels about 15 metres in a second. So, no compromise had been made on quality," he added.

"Padma is a very strong and strange river. When its width decreases, its depth increases. Natural calamities like cyclones might hit the Padma, and so the bridge has to be strong enough to sustain the impacts. We have built the bridge keeping all kinds of disasters in mind," Dr Ainun Nishat added.

Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was the chief guest at the seminar presided by the prime minister's Economic Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman. State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, and former chief information commissioner Golam Rahman also spoke at the event.

While presenting an article, Awami League Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud said, "The Padma Bridge is a befitting reply to the World Bank for its insulting stance against Bangladesh."

The Padma Bridge is expected to increase the country's GDP by 1.23%, but the real benefits will be much more due to the development of various infrastructures including Payra Port, Rampal Power Station, Mongla Port, speakers said.

Economist Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman said, "The Padma Bridge would save a lot of money in the transport sector. It will boost the economy, aside from the socio-economic development of the people of the country. The bridge is a real manifestation of Sheikh Hasina's prudence."

In his speech, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said that the Padma Bridge is proof of Bangladesh's ability to move forward by tackling all conspiracies. This bridge has opened the door to multi-dimensional economic developments for the country.

The Padma Bridge is not only a structure but also the passion and love of the people of this country, she added.

Dr Mashiur Rahman highlighted the background of the construction of the Padma Bridge. "The prime minister had first proposed to Japan about the bridge. They agreed but suggested another project to be implemented earlier," he said, noting that the World Bank had unreasonably withdrawn its funding for political purposes.