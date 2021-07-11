No clashes in Brahmanbaria after Copa America final

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 03:04 pm

Despite the anticipation of violence between football fans in Brahmanbaria, the scenery remained quite peaceful after the Copa America final which resulted in Argentina's victory.

The Brahmanbaria district police took massive security measures in case of a clash between the supporters of the arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina.

More than five hundred policemen were deployed in Brahmanbaria district before the start of the match. However, so far no untoward incident has taken place.

Some Argentine supporters staged joyous processions in several places in the city defying police instruction but avoided the main roads. 

However, Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mozammel Hossain Reza said, "We have not heard of any processions anywhere."

Cops of upazila, union and village level of the district however are still on duty in fear of clashes breaking out.

Earlier on Saturday, the district police instructed everyone stay at home and watch the game. Police also instructed everyone to refrain from using firecrackers and avoid joyous processions. They even took measures to make sure nobody displayed the game on any big screens.

