No bar to implementing wage board once case is disposed: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

UNB
01 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 09:58 am

“I think the barrier in implementing the wage board will be removed if the case related to the wage board is vacated,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said there will be no barrier to implementing the wage board for journalists once a case related to the wage board is disposed.

"I think the barrier in implementing the wage board will be removed if the case related to the wage board is vacated," Hasan said.

The minister said this at a discussion organized by Dhaka Union of Journalists at the National Press Club in the capital.

Regarding the amendment to the Press Council Act, Hasan Mahmud, also joint secretary of the ruling Awami League, said members of the Press Council are journalists and the proposal for the amendment of the Council Act is placed by the Press Council.

In the amendment, the Press Council will be empowered to impose fine upto highest Tk 5 lakh to the journalists who will violate rules and regulations, he said.

He further said the amendment increases the power of the Press Council to impose fines, though press councils of England and India have power to fine more than Tk 5 lakh.

The minister said that the concerned ministry didn't file the case. The newspaper owners, journalists and representatives of journalist organizations will have to take care of it, he added.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Omar Faruque, Journalists Welfare Trust Managing Director Subhash Chanda Badal, JPC President Farida Yesmin, BFUJ former President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and former Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, among others, addressed the discussion.

