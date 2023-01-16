No alternative to modern farming to meet export target: FBCCI

There is no alternative to adoption of modern agriculture for boosting production in achieving the country's export target, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin says on Monday.

"We currently export goods worth 60 billion dollars. We have to take it to 300 billion dollars. To achieve the target, we have to add new products beyond garments. So, there is no alternative to boost agricultural production," he said at a view exchange meeting at Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

As the chief guest, the FBCCI President said Rangpur region is lagging behind for the time being. But as a part of the development journey of Bangladesh, a large extent of infrastructural development is now underway here, including a six-lane highway of Dhaka-Rangpur. This initiative has been taken as part of realising the government's dream of a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

Md Morshed Hossain, professor of Economics Department of Begum Rokeya University, presented a keynote about the existing business situation and future prospects of Rangpur Division, reads a press release.

Due to the Ukraine-Russia War, many countries including Japan, Korea and USA are keen to shift their business to other countries from China, Jashim Uddin said, adding that "Bangladesh should take this opportunity of business transfer. To bring foreign companies to Bangladesh, the government has already started working to create that environment."

"In Japan, USA, Europe, youths receive training as per profession of their interest after completion of higher secondary education. After LDC graduation in 2026, policymakers should have to change national education policy to face challenges in the fourth industrial revolution," he added.

Businesses should play a vital role in initiating training as per demand of industrial revolution, the FBCCI President opined.

Jashim Uddin also urged the businessmen to play an active role in keeping the prices of essential commodities under control in the month of holy Ramadan.

FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury said "We have to work to create employment opportunities in Rangpur. It can be a hotspot for businessmen from home and abroad as lands as well as manpower are available at low cost here.

Therefore, local and foreign businessmen should be more proactive to take advantage of this opportunity.

The FBCCI senior vice-president called upon the businessmen of all levels to come forward in the formation of modern Bangladesh.

Vice President of FBCCI Md Amin Helali said the country's economy has advanced at a significant rate in the past decade which was possible for the role of the private sector. Well-planned programs should be undertaken to achieve future development goals.

To keep the pace of the economic advancement, the business and investment environment should be further developed, he opined.

In an open discussion, business experts said industrialisation is not happening in Rangpur region due to development inequality. For that, the rate of poverty here is increasing day by day due to lack of employment opportunities.

So, rapid industrialisation is needed to reduce the poverty rate of Rangpur division, they added.