NHRC initiates awareness campaign for fair polls

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is working to raise awareness among the public, including voters, about ensuring human rights protection and creating a dignified environment for everyone during the election period, its chairman has said.

The NHRC has issued some guidelines as a part of its effort to initiate its awareness campaign, NHRC Chair Kamal Uddin Ahmed also said while talking to journalists after the conclusion of a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) at Agargaon in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to the guidelines, in order to achieve the goal, the human rights commission will urge all public and private institutions, local administrations, law enforcement agencies, candidates, media and representatives of civil society to be active in the protection of civil rights and human rights during the election process.

At the same time, the NHRC said it will encourage the common citizens and voters of the country to practise the highest human rights, civil rights and tolerance.

In addition, the NHRC will play an effective role in ensuring justice and protection of the rights of people affected by human rights violations and will provide necessary recommendations along with exchanges of views with relevant institutions including the Election Commission, local administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure a dignified coexistence environment for the public, mentioned NHRC in the guidelines.

Replying to a question, the NHRC chairman said preventing voters from voting and forcing them to vote are both violations of human rights.

Regarding the meeting with the EC, he said that exercising of voting rights is constitutionally everyone's right.

"We are here today to discuss the ways to properly exercise that right and conduct a fair election…there we have discussed in detail the pre-election conduct and activities and conducts during the election and post-election period.

The NHRC chairman urged the EC to ensure that every candidate and voters can cast their votes without any disruption, Kamal Uddin said.