NHDR 2021 handed over to PM

Bangladesh

BSS
09 December, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:14 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The National Human Development Report 2021 was formally launched today as Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handed over a copy of the report to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Finance Minister handed over the copy of the report to the Premier at her official Ganobhaban residence today.

Earlier, the Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the Ministry of Finance took the initiative to formulate the NHDR 2021 marking the golden jubilee of country's independence and the centenary birth celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release of the Ministry of Finance. 

The main theme of the report is "The people of Bangladesh is the centre of all development."

Five strategic issues — discrimination, climate change, employment of youths, Bangladesh in the dreams of teenagers, and peace and prosperity — have been included in this report which is considered to be important for future human development of Bangladesh.

The NHDR 2021 has an overview and seven chapters: Reflecting on Human Progress in Bangladesh; Pathway for Future Human Development – an analytical framework; Human Development and Inequality: the Bangladesh Perspective; Climate Change and Human Development in Bangladesh; Youth Employment a Key to Future Human Development of Bangladesh; Dreams of Adolescents; A peaceful and Prosperous Bangladesh: Strategies and Institutions.

During this development journey of Bangladesh over the last 50 years, Bangladesh is being regarded as a "development miracle" in the global arena.

The torchbearer and pioneer of this development journey of Bangladesh is the farsightedness and development thoughts of Bangabandhu and the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister.

The NHDR highlighted the successes and challenges of Bangladesh alongside highlighting the ways to attain the SDGs by 2030 and the goal of becoming a developed country by 2041.

This report will also play a role in framing strategies for future human resource development of Bangladesh as well as in development discussions and in researches.

