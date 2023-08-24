NGOs demand accountability for Rohingya genocide

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 08:31 pm

The organisations also strongly condemned the international communities’ double standards

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Human rights campaigners and NGO activists in Cox's Bazar demanded accountability and justice for the genocide in Myanmar as the sixth anniversary of the Rohingya influx in Bangladesh approaches.

Cox's Bazar CSO-NGO Forum (CCNF), alongside Equity and Justice Working Group Bangladesh (EquityBD), jointly issued a statement in this regard on Thursday.

The organisations also strongly condemned the international communities' double standards in addressing the Rohingya crisis.

On 25 August 2017, nearly one million Rohingyas fled Myanmar after a brutal genocide, seeking refuge in Bangladesh. Despite the passage of six years, a sustainable solution to the crisis remains elusive. Bangladesh's compassionate act of opening its borders to provide sanctuary for the oppressed Rohingya community has placed the responsibility of resolving the crisis primarily on the nation, according to the joint statement.

The statement emphasised that addressing the Rohingya crisis should have been a collaborative effort involving international organisations, particularly the United Nations.

Unfortunately, the UN's efforts have been hindered by certain member states' negative influence, revealing a significant gap in the organisation's intended role and raising doubts about the credibility of various countries and entities, as per the statement.

It further mentioned that the vulnerability of Rohingya refugees has escalated due to insufficient funding. The 2023 appeal, which aims to secure $876 million, remains only 24.6% funded as of 1 June.

The joint statement concludes with a plea to the international community for immediate action, a unified global response, urgent funding, diplomatic pressure for safe repatriation, and an end to complicity in supporting Myanmar's government.

