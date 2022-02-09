NGOs call to expedite students’ vaccination to resume in-person class

A total of 21 national and international non-government organisations (NGOs) have called on the government to expedite the vaccination process of students aged 12-17 and reopen schools for in-person classes as soon as possible.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday (9 February), the development organisations expressed concern citing that discontinuation of the educational activities in school may push the students into an uncertain future.

"As our fight against coronavirus is far from getting over, 'Safe Back to School (SB2S)' campaign strongly recommends keeping the school based educational activities uninterrupted," their statement read.

The organisations, however, expressed satisfaction and lauded the government for lowering the age bar for vaccination and inoculating children of 12-17 years.

"It is very important to ensure that all the children of the mentioned age group are fully vaccinated so that the children can return to the classroom with increased safety. Therefore, we urge to enforce the vaccination initiatives for all children of this age group as well as prompt initiatives to reopen the schools and unwire learning," the joint statement read.

Marking the SB2S campaign anniversary Thursday, The national and international development organisations which are steering the initiative are BRAC, British Council, CAMPE, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Educo Bangladesh, FIVDB, Friendship, Habitat for Humanity Bangladesh, Handicap International- Humanity and Inclusion, Jagorani Chakra Foundation, Leonard Cheshire, Plan International Bangladesh, Room to Read Bangladesh, Save the Children in Bangladesh, Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, Sightsavers, Stromme Foundation, Teach for Bangladesh, VSO, World Vision Bangladesh and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA).