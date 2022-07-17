NGO worker hacked to death in Sylhet office

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 04:42 pm

NGO worker hacked to death in Sylhet office

An employee of an NGO, Association for Social Advancement (ASA), was hacked to death in his office in Fenchuganj upazila of Sylhet today.

The incident took place in Puran Bazar Nizampur in Maijgaon Union of the upazila around 11:30am on Sunday (July 17).

The deceased, Md Abul Kashem, hailing from Chunarughat of Habiganj, was working as a senior branch manager of ASA in Fenchuganj.

Additional Superintendent of Sylhet Police (Media) Lutfur Rahman quoting eyewitnesses said, Fazal Mia, who worked as a cook in the office, killed Kashem by stabbing him in the face and head several times.

Fazal is a resident of Zakiganj upazila of the district.

He escaped from the office after ensuring the death, said the police officer.

The reason behind the alleged murder is yet to be known. Efforts are underway to arrest him, he added. 

