N’ganj fire: An unsaid final goodbye to a mother

Bangladesh

Jahir Rayhan
07 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 07:24 pm

Related News

N’ganj fire: An unsaid final goodbye to a mother

Jahir Rayhan
07 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 07:24 pm
Seven-year-old Shoma was inconsolable. She had been waiting outside the DMCH morgue since morning to catch one last glimpse of her mother Amita Begum. Photo: TBS
Seven-year-old Shoma was inconsolable. She had been waiting outside the DMCH morgue since morning to catch one last glimpse of her mother Amita Begum. Photo: TBS

Seven-year-old Shoma was inconsolable. She had been waiting outside the DMCH morgue since morning to catch one last glimpse of her mother Amita Begum. 

When her mother's coffin was brought out, the reality of the situation sunk in on Shoma and she began to cry. The charred remains of her parent, however, meant that Shoma would not be able to bid a loving farewell. There would be no final glances either. 

Just when things could not get worse, it did. 

A family feud broke out over who would take the body. Would it be her father Saleem Miah or would be Amita's mother? 

As Amita's sister Rozina had given her DNA to be matched, it was decided that Amita's blood relatives would get the body. 

When the coffin was lifted onto an ambulance and being driven away, Shoma tried to stop it. She wanted to go with her mother. 

At the same time, her father too had broken down. Torn between the two, all young Shoma could do is wail and beg for someone to make sense of it all for her.

When her mother’s coffin was brought out, the reality of the situation sunk in on Shoma and she began to cry. The charred remains of her parent, however, meant that Shoma would not be able to bid a loving farewell. There would be no final glances either. Photo: TBS
When her mother’s coffin was brought out, the reality of the situation sunk in on Shoma and she began to cry. The charred remains of her parent, however, meant that Shoma would not be able to bid a loving farewell. There would be no final glances either. Photo: TBS

Amrita's husband Selim Mia complained, "they did not take us with them. The in-laws took Tk2 lakh the authorities gave as compensation. If more compensation is given, they will take the money."

The bodies of the victims of the fire at Hashem Foods factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj were kept in the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue. CID collected DNA samples from 68 relatives to identify 48 bodies.

The process of handing over the bodies started after 12 noon on Saturday. It ends at 1:20 pm.

However, a CID official present at the Dhaka Medical College morgue said that Amrita was Selim's second wife. The body has been handed over to her mother due to family fued.

Top News

Narayanganj factory fire / DMCH / morgue / compensation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

3h | Videos
TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

3h | Videos
Friendship with Hawk

Friendship with Hawk

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I