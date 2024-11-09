Newly-married couple found dead in Dhaka

Police recovered the bodies of a newly-married couple from their residence in the capital's Rampura today (9 November).

The deceased were identified as Md Jubair, 21, a bike mechanic from Pabna, and his wife Misa Khatun, 20, from Gazipur. They got married two months ago without family consent, according to police.

"We received a call on the emergency helpline 999 around 12pm and upon arrival at the spot, had to break down the door which was locked from the inside," said Based Mia, sub-inspector of Rampura Police Station.

"Jubair's body was found hanging on the ceiling fan, while Misa's body was on the window grill. No sign of injury was found in their bodies. Primary investigation suggested that the couple committed suicide," he added.

The bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy, he further said.

In the morning, Jubayer sent a message to his cousin Mamun with a phone password and details of individuals from whom Jubayer would get money, said Shahadat Hossen, inspector (investigation) of Rampura Police Station, quoting Mamun.

After reading the message, Mamun rushed to Jubayer's home, which was locked from the inside, and then called the emergency helpline, the inspector added.