Newborn goes missing from DMCH

A newborn baby went missing from a ward of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) this afternoon.

Hiron Mia, father of the newborn baby, told The Business Standard that his wife gave birth to a baby boy three days ago at the hospital.

The baby went missing around 2:00 pm when the mother had fallen asleep and there was no one to keep watch.

"When we could not find the baby anywhere, we dialled 999. Then the police arrived and conducted an investigation," said the father.

Brigadier General Nazmul Haque, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told The Business Standard, "A newborn has gone missing from the hospital. The police are here and analysing the CCTV footage.

"A woman, who was identified from CCTV footage, is being questioned. We hope to find a solution to this soon."