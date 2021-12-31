New Year: Joy wishes nation from Padma Bridge

Bangladesh

UNB
31 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
31 December, 2021, 09:58 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has greeted all sharing a photo taken at the now-completed Padma Bridge symbolically representing subsequent two generations after Bangabandhu.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger daughter, Sheikh Rehana, posed in the photo from the bridge which awaits  formal inauguration. 

Joy, grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, shared the photo on his verified Facebook page with new year greetings for everyone. 

According to netizens, the photo connects to the generation that fought the Liberation War to the one that fought for democracy from military rule to the present responsible for the country's amazing economic turnaround. 

"Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge. Joy Bangla! Joy Bangabandhu!," Joy wrote while sharing the photo. 

One Netizen wrote: "Once written off as a basket case by the former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, Bangladesh took a big step forward in embarking on its biggest-ever infrastructure project alone."

This photo, showing the two sisters walking the Padma Bridge smiling, also sent a powerful message – despite the World Bank's backing off, Bangladesh has completed its biggest infrastructure with its own resources.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Sajeeb Wazed Joy / New Year 2022

