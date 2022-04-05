New EC holds first meeting

The newly formed Election Commission (EC) headed by Kazi Habibul Awal holds its first meeting today, 36 days after its formation.

The new EC met at 11am on Tuesday at the Election Building in Agargaon, reads a notice signed by Mohammad Enamul Haque, deputy secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat.

Four election commissioners, EC secretary, additional secretary and other senior officials are attending the meeting chaired by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal.

The agenda of the meeting includes: Cumilla City Corporation Election, municipal elections, union council elections, other local government elections and by-elections, smart national identity card with 'heroic freedom fighter' written on it and miscellaneous.

President Md Abdul Hamid appointed a new commission on 26 February. The commissioner took oath the next day and joined the EC on 28 February.