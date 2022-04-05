New EC holds first meeting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 12:12 pm

Related News

New EC holds first meeting

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 12:12 pm
New EC holds first meeting

The newly formed Election Commission (EC) headed by Kazi Habibul Awal holds its first meeting today, 36 days after its formation.

The new EC met at 11am on Tuesday at the Election Building in Agargaon, reads a notice signed by Mohammad Enamul Haque, deputy secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat.

Four election commissioners, EC secretary, additional secretary and other senior officials are attending the meeting chaired by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal.

The agenda of the meeting includes: Cumilla City Corporation Election, municipal elections, union council elections, other local government elections and by-elections, smart national identity card with 'heroic freedom fighter' written on it and miscellaneous.

President Md Abdul Hamid appointed a new commission on 26 February. The commissioner took oath the next day and joined the EC on 28 February.

Top News

Election Commission / meeting / Election Commissioner (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

1h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

48m | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

2h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

3h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release