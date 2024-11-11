New Commerce adviser vows to work for simplifying livelihood of common people

New Commerce Adviser to the interim government Sheikh Bashir Uddin has vowed to work for simplifying further the livelihood of the country's people on the whole.

The adviser made the pledge while addressing a view-exchange meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Commerce at its conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat today (11 November).

This was his first working day at the ministry after taking oath as a new adviser to the interim government and subsequently getting his portfolio yesterday.

He said due to the inflationary trend, the purchasing power of the common people has not increased to such an extent, rather it has declined while the labour class people have to compromise with their living standards, said a ministry press release.

The adviser said he does not expect any magic from his ministry officials, rather vowed to work together in unison. "You'll always find me beside you as a supporting man. I'll try my best to make your work more effective," he

added.

Bashir opined that it is possible to yield better outcomes if the trade, commerce and businesses flourish further and all can ensure optimum utilisation of their efficiency.

He also hoped that the ministry officials would work harder and deliver their best in carrying out their responsibilities and duties in the coming days.

Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin and other senior officials were present on the occasion.