New Commerce adviser vows to work for simplifying livelihood of common people

Bangladesh

BSS
11 November, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 02:48 pm

Related News

New Commerce adviser vows to work for simplifying livelihood of common people

BSS
11 November, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 02:48 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

New Commerce Adviser to the interim government Sheikh Bashir Uddin has vowed to work for simplifying further the livelihood of the country's people on the whole.

The adviser made the pledge while addressing a view-exchange meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Commerce at its conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat today (11 November).

This was his first working day at the ministry after taking oath as a new adviser to the interim government and subsequently getting his portfolio yesterday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said due to the inflationary trend, the purchasing power of the common people has not increased to such an extent, rather it has declined while the labour class people have to compromise with their living standards, said a ministry press release.

The adviser said he does not expect any magic from his ministry officials, rather vowed to work together in unison. "You'll always find me beside you as a supporting man. I'll try my best to make your work more effective," he
added.

Bashir opined that it is possible to yield better outcomes if the trade, commerce and businesses flourish further and all can ensure optimum utilisation of their efficiency.

He also hoped that the ministry officials would work harder and deliver their best in carrying out their responsibilities and duties in the coming days.

Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Top News

Adviser / Commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

21h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

1h | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

1h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

2h | Videos
Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

2h | Videos