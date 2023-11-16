New centre will enhance ease Indian visa application process for Ctg residents: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma inaugurates new visa application centre in Chattogram on 16 November. Photo: UNB

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has expressed hope that the new Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) with an improved ambience will enhance ease and comfort of the visa application process for residents of Chattogram.

At the ceremony held on Thursday, Pranay Verma inaugurated the IVAC in presence of Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

High Commission of India, Dhaka and Assistant High Commission, Chattogram declared shifting of IVAC Chattogram to its new premises at 1872 CDA Avenue, East Nasirabad, City Center (2nd Floor).

Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh, managed by State Bank of India, has announced commencement of operations in the new centre from 16th November, 2023 to provide a state-of-the-art, aesthetic ambience for Bangladeshi Nationals applying for visa from Chattogram.

Assistant High Commissioner of Chattogram Dr Rajeev Ranjan and Country Head of SBI Bangladesh Operations Amit Kumar were also present during the ceremony.

State Bank of India, a Fortune 500 company and one of the leading Global Banks, is managing IVACs in Bangladesh on behalf of the High Commission of India. IVAC Dhaka, situated at Jamuna Future Park is the world's largest visa application centre.