Never ending wait for buses at Dhaka terminals, highways

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 01:32 pm

Hundreds of Dhaka residents who gathered at different long-distance bus terminals of the capital were seen waiting hours for tickets as the number of available buses are less compared to the rush of homebound people ahead of Eid-Ul Azha.

Seeing no alternatives, many picked the risky option of going to their village homes by trucks or pickups.

The woes of the homebound people were observed after our correspondents visited the Gulistan, Sayedabad and Jatrabari bus terminals in the capital.

Besides, the same situation prevailed on the Dhala-Chattogram highway, where scores of people were waiting for a bus seat since morning.

Akbar Hossain, a holidaymaker said," I was determined to celebrate Eid with my family this time. But I failed to secure a bus ticket even after waiting in terminals for long hours."

" Now I have decided to board a pickup."

Another passenger named Jamiul Haque told TBS," I have been waiting since dawn to get on a bus. After fighting for hours I have finally managed to board one."

" But there are no seats available. I will have to  remain standing the entire way."

Kachpur Highway Police Officer in Charge (OC) Nabir Hossain said that 35 teams are working to make the Eid journey smooth. 

"Adequate police force has been deployed at each point. I hope this year's Eid journey will be pleasant for everyone.

 

Comments

