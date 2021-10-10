The Netherlands to share experience on sustainable urban development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 06:23 pm

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam said this after meeting with Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne Gerard van Leeuwen

Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
The Netherlands wants to share with Bangladesh how to achieve sustainable urban development by tackling the adverse effects of climate change, said Md Tajul Islam, minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

He said this on Sunday after meeting with Anne Gerard van Leeuwen, ambassador of Netherlands to Bangladesh, read a press release.

The minister said the Netherlands is keen to work closely with Bangladesh to ensure a safe and sustainable food supply to the city dwellers.

"The Netherlands has also expressed interest in assisting with the development of Bangladesh's micro water management. They also want to help us create an effective wastewater management system for Khulna City Corporation and help the division better adapt to climate change," the minister added.

During the meeting, Ambassador Anne Gerard van Leeuwen appreciated the recent development activities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has set a precedent for humanity by providing shelter to the displaced Rohingyas, the ambassador noted, adding that the Netherlands will support Bangladesh in the repatriation process of the Rohingyas.

Helal Uddin Ahmed, senior secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, Taqsem A Khan, managing director, Dhaka Wasa, were present during the occasion, among others.

