'Netherlands can share knowledge, tech on shipbuilding, ship recycling'

The Netherlands can cooperate with Bangladesh in exploring the huge potential of its shipbuilding and ship recycling industries by sharing knowledge and technology, speakers said at a seminar in Dhaka on Thursday (12 October).

"There is huge potential in the shipbuilding and ship recycling sectors in Bangladesh. Exploring this potential requires knowledge and technology. The Netherlands can cooperate with Bangladesh in that case," said Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam, director general of the Department of Shipping, during a keynote presentation at the programme.

The Dutch Embassy hosted the seminar as part of a three-day maritime event, coinciding with Bangladesh's largest maritime and offshore exhibition, BIMOX 2023, which began on Thursday.

Senior Shipping Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal, Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Irma van Dueren, Deputy Ambassador Thijs Woudstra, and Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Naser Ezaz Bijoy also spoke at the event.

"The Netherlands is a tested friend of Bangladesh in the sectors of water management, prevention of river erosion, and economic development. We need to build our channels strong to strengthen this cooperation," said Md Mostafa Kamal.

The speakers said the presence of 15 Dutch maritime companies that are participating in the seminar and expo is a testimony to the strong ties between both countries and the mutual interest in further developing maritime and offshore industries. They represent diverse sectors, including shipbuilding, port infrastructure, maritime, delta technology, and more.

The seminar, organised alongside a three-day exhibition on shipbuilding, ship recycling, offshore oil and gas support, shipping, logistics, and port, and fishing vessels and fishery, was inaugurated on Thursday at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the exhibition titled "Bangladesh International Marine and Offshore Expo, 2023, or BIMOX 2023," organised by Savor International Limited.

The BIMOX 2023 exhibition and the Netherlands pavilion will remain open to all visitors, and the programme will continue until October 14 October.