Nepal seeks Bangladesh's cooperation to install Barind irrigation facilities

Nepalese Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, held a bilateral meeting with Agriculture Minister Dr M AdusShahid on the sidelines of the ongoing 10th World Water Forum held in Indonesian tourist city Bali on Tuesday (21 May). Photo: BSS

Nepal has sought Bangladesh's assistance for installing Barind digital irrigation technology for its agriculture sector.

The request was made while Nepalese Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, held a bilateral meeting with Agriculture Minister Dr M Adus Shahid on the sidelines of the ongoing 10th World Water Forum held in Indonesian tourist city Bali on Tuesday (21 May).

During the meeting, they stressed raising mutual cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries.

At the meeting, the Nepalese minister also sought Bangladesh cooperation in installing the pre-paid meter digital irrigation management system in Nepal.

Digital technology is now being implemented in Barind areas in Bangladesh, run by the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA).

"We want to install this irrigation technology in the agriculture sector in Nepal," said the Nepalese counterpart while praising the irrigation facilities, which have been visited by the Nepalese delegation recently.

Bangladesh representatives, including Bangladesh envoy in Indonesia M Tariqul Islam, BRRI Director General Dr M ShahjahanKabir and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Jahangir Alam, also attended the meeting.

Seeking Bangladesh investment in hydropower generation in Nepal, he said Nepal will export 500 megawatts of hydropower to Bangladesh.

