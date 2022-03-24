Armed Forces War Course participants visit defence ministry

Photo: Courtesy

Participants of the Armed Forces War Course at the National Defence College visited the defence ministry in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Thursday.

On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held at the ministry's conference room, with defense secretary Golam Md Hashibul Alam in the chair.

Concerned National Defence College faculty, course members and staff officers, joined the meeting, said an ISPR press release. .

During the discussion, course participants were informed about various aspects of the country's defense system and activities of the ministry and its departments and agencies.

In the meeting, the defense secretary responded to various queries from the participants of the Armed Forces War Course.

Photo: Courtesy

In the concluding speech, he said the defense minister (also the prime minister) is determined to build a state of the art, improved and time-bound defense system, in the country.

During the visit, course participants lauded the roles and activities of the ministry and its departments and agencies.