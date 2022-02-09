NCC polls: Ivy, councillors take oath of office  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 12:21 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Newly elected Mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, 36 councillors, including nine councillors of reserved seats, were sworn in on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined it from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually administered oath to Mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, while LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam administered oath to 27 councillors and nine councillors of reserved seats being present in-person at the ceremony.

She, while addressing the attendees, said that the recently held NCC polls has set an example of peaceful voting. 

Awami League candidate Selina Hayat Ivy was elected mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation for the third consecutive term in an election held on January 16. 

She beat her nearest rival Taimur Alam Khondker by 66,535 votes.

Ivy, who contested the election with the symbol of "Boat," secured 159,097 votes to win the election against independent candidate Taimur Alam, who bagged 92,166 votes with the symbol of "Elephant."

