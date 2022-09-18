NBR allows disposal of nine goods seized at customs without auction

Bangladesh

TBS Reports
18 September, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 03:03 pm

NBR allows disposal of nine goods seized at customs without auction

National Board of Revenue (NBR) has issued a rule to hand over nine types of impounded goods - imported under illegal, prohibited and false declarations – to various government and non-government organisations without auctioning them.

The directive issued by NBR on 4 September stated two methods – auction and sale or transfer – to be used for dealing with seized goods at customs.

As per the new rules, perishable products such as soybean oil, sugar, salt and pulses should be sold to the Trading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB) if confiscated, while goods seized on account of smuggling shall be deposited in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Besides, the seized yarn would go to Bangladesh Handloom Board (BHB) which will later be allotted at the reserved price among registered weavers under the board.

Gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or similar metals and jewellery and foreign currency including dollars should be permanently handed over to the Bangladesh Bank.

Similarly, explosives, firearms and ammunition should be handed over to the military or law enforcement agencies based on the opinion of the concerned authorities.

Seized artefacts will go to a museum or government office and raw materials for drugs should be given to the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) or the state-owned drug company subject to the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

Impounded liquor, alcoholic products and cigarettes must be sold to tourism corporations or diplomatic bonded institutions.

Apart from this, seized animals or animal remains can be sold or handed over free of charge to relevant government or autonomous bodies.

Any product other than the aforementioned ones will be auctioned if seized at customs. However, garments like sharee, lungi, three-piece suits as well as blankets can be auctioned if the Prime Minister's Relief Fund does not want to take them.

Different types of seized goods - if illegal, brought under false declaration, or not withdrawn – are regularly auctioned by the customs offices to be disposed of them.  

The new rules have been issued under the context that many perishable goods confiscated at customs end up being wasted in the containers as a result of the auction process being prolonged for various reasons.

