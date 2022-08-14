Natore teacher who married student found dead

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Police recovered the body of college teacher Khairun Nahar, who married a student after six months of a love affair, from home early today.

"Khairun Nahar, assistant professor of Khubjeepur Mozammel Haque Degree College, was found dead in her rented residence at Bolaripara area of Natore on Sunday," Natore police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Nasim Ahmed confirmed media.

"According to the initial investigation, it appears that Khairun committed suicide after she hung herself with a ceiling fan at night, when her husband was sleeping in the same room at the time of the incident," the OC said.

Meanwhile, police have taken Mamun into custody for questioning. 

The body was sent to Natore Sadar hospital for autopsy after recovery this morning. However, the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed.

Recently, the 40-year-old teacher made headlines after her relationship with Md Mamun Hossain, 22, became public, more than six months after they got married.

On 24 June 2021, Khairun met Mamun, a 2nd-year degree student of NS Government College in Natore, on social media. Mamun is a resident of Patpara village of Gurdaspur upazila. Later, they got married on 12 December.

After their marriage had come to light on 31 July, it quickly became a topic of discussion in both social and mainstream media.

Khairun Nahar has a child from her first marriage, which did not last long due to family feuds.

Natore / Khairun Nahar

