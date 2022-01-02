National transition strategy soon for smooth graduation from LDC: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government has taken a step to formulate a "National Smooth Transition Strategy", aiming to make smooth the graduation of Bangladesh from Least Developed Country (LDC) group to a developing one.

"To ensure smooth graduation to a developing country, the process is on to formulate a National Smooth Transition Strategy. All kinds of directives have to be incorporated in the strategy to face the future challenges," she said.

She said this while addressing an official celebration programme marking the Graduation of Bangladesh from LDC to Developing Country.

The programme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference center while the Prime Minister joined from her official residence Ganobhaban virtually.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and ERD secretary Rabab Fatima also spoke at the programme.

The Prime Minister asked the concerned to formulate a time befitting strategy paper based on data and information by thorough research and survey.

Documentaries on graduation of Bangladesh from LDC to a Developing Country were screened at the programme.

SAFF champion Under-19 Women Football Team came on the stage while their captain spoke on behalf of them.

Later, the Prime Minister enjoyed a cultural programme.