National Pension Authority website launched

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today (4 July) inaugurated the administrative website of the National Pension Authority (NPA), www.npa.gov.bd, at the conference room of the ministry's Finance Division.

The finance minister expressed satisfaction with the informative website created by the NPA.

He emphasised the need for such an informative website and the importance of providing up-to-date information to encourage the public about the Universal Pension Scheme.

The finance minister called for the inclusion of more people in the Universal Pension Scheme across the country.

The minister said, "The NPA will take initiatives to engage the public by providing necessary information through digital platforms and the website."

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by the NPA Executive Chairman Kabirul Ezdani Khan.

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan was present as the special guest at the event.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and officials of the NPA were also present at the event.

Everything from registration to payment of subscription can be done through the website www.upension.gov.bd.