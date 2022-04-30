National Eidgah ready for Eid jamaat: Mayor

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said all preparations have been taken for holding Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the National Eidgah.

"About 35,000 devotees will be able to perform Eid Jamaat together at the National Eidgah under our arrangements," he said while talking to the press after inspecting the preparation there on Saturday.

"Prayer arrangements for 3,500 female worshippers have also been made," Taposh added.

The Dhaka South city mayor further said, "We are very delighted that we will be able to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the National Eidgah again after almost two years of overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. We made all the arrangements for this."

Referring to security issues, Mayor Taposh said, "The National Eidgah is beautifully decorated and security of the Eidgah area has been ensured. Adequate members of the law enforcement agencies are working to ensure security."

"Even though there is a concern over inclement weather on Eid day, we have covered the Eidgah ground with overhead terpal so even if there is a storm, the inside is not affected in any way," the mayor said.

Measures have been taken keeping all those things in mind, he added.

According to the Ministry of Religion, the main Eid congregation will be held there at 8.30 am. About 35,000 devotees will be able to perform Eid Jamaat together at the venue.

