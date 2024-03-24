Nation to observe Genocide Day tomorrow

The nation is set to observe the Genocide Day tomorrow in remembrance of the brutality carried out by the Pakistan occupation Army on the unarmed Bangalees on the black night of 25 March 1971 under the infamous "Operation Searchlight".

The government has taken various programmes to observe the day at the state level with due respect.



A one-minute symbolic 'blackout' will be staged tomorrow throughout the country marking the day.

The "blackout" programme will be arranged from 11:00 pm to 11:01pm to pay homage to those who were killed by Pakistani occupation forces on the dreadful night of 25 March 1971.

However, establishments of emergency services will remain out of the purview of the programme, said an official handout.

On the occasion of the Genocide Day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue special messages today.

A discussion will be held tomorrow at 10:30 am at the Liberation War Museum.

Cultural programmes will be organized across the country. Exhibition of rare photographs and screening of documentaries will be arranged in cities including Dhaka.

Reminiscence and discussions on the genocide will be held in the presence of eminent personalities and freedom fighters in all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and madrasahs.

Special prayers, seeking eternal peace of the souls of those killed on the fateful night of March 25, will be offered at mosques after Zohr prayers tomorrow and other places of worship at their convenient times.



Similar programmes will be organized at the district-upazila level and Bangladesh missions abroad.



The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) unanimously adopted a resolution to observe the March 25 as the "Gonohotya Dibos" (Genocide Day) on 11 March 2017.



Subsequently, the cabinet division at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, unanimously endorsed the decision on 20 March 2017.