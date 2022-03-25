Nation to observe 1-minute blackout Friday night

A one-minute symbolic "blackout" will be observed tonight (25 March) throughout the country marking the Genocide Day.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has taken the initiative to observe the blackout from 9pm to 9:01pm, according to an official handout.

However, the key point installations (KPIs) and the essential establishments will remain out of the purview of the programme.

On the occasion, the government has also imposed restriction on illuminations at all the government, semi-government, autonomous, private buildings and structures on 25 March night.

But, lightings will be allowed from 26 March evening.

All the people and concerned public-private organisations have been requested to observe the programme.