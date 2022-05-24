Nation got inspiration from Nazrul during Liberation War: Speakers

Nation got inspiration from Nazrul during Liberation War: Speakers

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Speakers at a discussion today said that the nation got inspiration from national poet Nazrul's poems and songs during the great Liberation War and all democratic movements and struggles.

Terming the National Poet Nazrul a source of multifarious intelligence, they said that he was a poet of humanity, secularism, philosophy, revolution and a symbol of Bengali nationalism.

The views were expressed during the discussion held at the auditorium of Khulna Shilpokola Academy marking the 123rd birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

With the assistance of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the Khulna District Administration organised the discussion with the Chairman of Social Development Foundation (SDF) and Former Senior Secretary Md Abdus Samad addressed as chief guest.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, Chairman of Agnibina, a Nazrul exercise and research organisation, H M Siraj addressed as key note speaker. Principal of Govt Azam Khan Commerce College Professor Kartik Chandra Mondal addressed as special guest while General Secretary of Nazrul Academy Masud Mahmud delivered the welcome speech.

The chief guest emphasised on unity of all sections of people believing in the spirit of Bengali nationalism, secularism and the Bengali cultural conscience, to fight against extremism and religious militants.

He also urged all to hold Nazrul in their hearts and called the new generation to research and exercise about poet Nazrul.

The two-day program to celebrate 123rd birth anniversary of our national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam have been chalked out. The programme has already started today by placing wreaths at the potrait of the great poet Nazrul Islam.

The other programs including seminar and Nazrul books fair and Nazrul Litereture Competition, Litereture Works placed by Nazrul based Reserchers  and cultural programmes will also be held here.

