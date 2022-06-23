Narendra Modi invites PM Hasina to visit India

A photo collage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Photo: Collected

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit his country.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami today handed over Modi's invitation letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India while paying a call on her at her Jatiya Sangsad office.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Officials of the two countries are working in a diplomatic channel on the visit of Sheikh Hasina which is expected to take place in September next.

There will be a ministerial level meeting between the two countries just a couple of days before the visit of Sheikh Hasina to make it fruitful.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proposed to conduct dredging in the common rivers jointly with India for mutual interest.

She said that a water conservatory could be ensured through river dredging on a regular basis.

In this regard, she expressed concerns over havoc caused by the recent floods in Assam, Arunachal and Meghalaya states of India.

The Prime Minister informed the Indian envoy that the floods have ravaged much of Bangladesh's north-eastern part by the heavy rains occurred across mountains of north-east India.

She said the government of Bangladesh stands ready to work together with India to overcome any such natural disaster.

In reply, the Indian High Commissioner assured that his country is also ready to assist the flood victims in Bangladesh.

Vikram K Doraiswami congratulated the Prime Minister marking the 73rd founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League.

Besides, he also greeted the Premier for successfully completing construction works of the much-cherished Padma Bridge over the mighty river.

In this regard, he mentioned that the newly constructed mega Bridge will connect both the countries directly and will enhance connectivity in the region.

Indian High Commissioner apprised the Prime Minister that a trial run has already been done on transporting goods to India through Chattogram seaport, while such trial runs will also take place on four different roads.

While talking about the issue of electricity, the Indian envoy said, India will constitute a company and make investment to build transmission lines to reach electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh.