Narayanganj trawler capsize: 4 bodies recovered, 6 still missing

Four dead bodies were recovered from Dhaleshwari River today, four days after a trawler sank in Dhaleshwari River in Narayanganj.

Three of the deceased were identified as Sabbir, 21, Jasmine Akter, 35 and her daughter Taslima Akter, 15.

The fire service and the coast guard officials recovered the bodies that were floating in the river, Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Senior Station Officer Alam Hossain told The Business Standard.

The trawler capsized in Dhaleshwari River near Dharmaganj area after it collided with a passenger launch on 5 January. Reportedly, the trawler was going to Dharmaganj ghat from Baktabali ghat with passengers, most of who were garment workers.

Most of the passengers managed to swim ashore but at least 10 passengers were reported missing.