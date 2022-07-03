Narail principal assault: District admin probe body submits report

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:30 pm

The probe committee formed by the Narail district administration has submitted its report on the incident of assault of Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of the district's Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail.

Narail Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jubayer Hossain Chowdhury, the convener of the investigation team, submitted the report to Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman at 9pm on Saturday.

Speaking with The Business Standard, ADM Jubayer said, "The incident [of Swapan Kumar Biswas getting assulted] took place at Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail on 18 June. 

"Following which the district administration had formed a three-member probe body with me as the convenor to look into the incident."

"We have completed our investigation and submitted the findings to the Narail deputy commissioner," he added.

"However, we cannot give out the details of our findings as it is not possible to mention the names of anyone since a case has been filed over the incident."

The other two members of the investigation committee were District Education Officer SM Sayedur Rahman and Narail Sadar police station OC Mohammad Shawkat Kabir.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman said, "The committee was asked to complete the investigation between 23-30 June and submit a report. But they needed two days more for the task. 

"I have received the report today (3 July). Action will be taken against those who were found involved in the incident after holding a meeting. It is not possible to say anything before that."

Narail district police had formed a separate committee to investigate the same incident. The committee was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Narail district) Reazul Islam. 

DI One Mir Shariful Haque and Inspector of Police (Crime) Rafiqul Islam are the other members of the team.

Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said that the police investigation report is yet to be submitted. 

"So, nothing can be said at the moment," he added.

On 18 June, Principal Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes around his neck after a tense situation centring a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling party BJP.

Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

They also set a motorcycle on fire barring government work in the area in the presence of local police.

Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands at the time of the assault in a video that circulated later in the day following a day-long protest and violence in Mirzapur United Degree College.

