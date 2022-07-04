Naphtha import from India Oil Refinery begins

Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania US, 5 October 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Naphtha, a by-product of crude, is being imported from an Indian oil refinery through the Indo-Bangla protocol route.

The Naphtha is being imported by AQUA Refineries Bangladesh from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Haldia Refinery, and it is the first import of this kind.

The 1500 MT Naphtha set out from Haldia Dock Complex, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP, Kolkata) from Berth-16 (HOJ-I) on Sunday (3 July).

Haldia Refinery and Haldia Port in a joint venture has sent the Naphtha by water barge through the Brahmaputra, reports ANI.

The transit to Bangladesh through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route at the destination upstream of Narayangunj near Dhaka is estimated to take about 6 to 7 days.

The success of the instant movement will open up huge business prospects for the movement of other POL products between Haldia Port and Bangladesh.