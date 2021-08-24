Mymensingh to get a modern bridge over Brahmaputra

Bangladesh

UNB
24 August, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 03:28 pm

Related News

Mymensingh to get a modern bridge over Brahmaputra

Ecnec okays a Tk 3,263.63-cr project for it

UNB
24 August, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 03:28 pm
Photo/PID
Photo/PID

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday cleared eight projects, including a Tk 3,263.63-crore one to construct Kewatkhali Bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Mymensingh.

The approval came from the weekly Ecnec meeting held with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban, while others from the NEC conference room of the Planning Commission.

"Today, the meeting approved eight projects with the overall estimated cost of Tk 5,441.63 crore (only additional cost of a revised project was counted here)," said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Of the cost, Tk 3,332.72 will come from the public coffer while Tk 2,060.98 crore from foreign sources as loans and the rest Tk 47.93 crore from the own fund of an organisation concerned, he said.

The Kewatkhali steel arch bridge will be constructed by June, 2025 in order to establish improved road connectivity of Sherpur and Netrakona with the Mymensingh headquarters and the national capital.

The main project operations include construction of a 2093-meter bridge foundation and substructure, 320-meter steel arch bridge superstructure, 1773-meter concrete bridge and construction of culverts, construction of a toll plaza, and 33.02 hectares of land acquisition and rehabilitation.
 

Top News / Infrastructure

Mymensingh / bridge / Ecnec meeting / Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) / Brahmaputra river

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

42m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

47m | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

20h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 