Myanmar delegation arrives in Teknaf for talks on Rohingya repatriation

A Myanmar delegation reached Teknaf in Cox's Bazar on Thursday (25 May) to discuss with the Rohingyas about possible repatriation.

Shamsud Douza, additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) greeted the 14-member delegation coming in a cargo trawler at the Teknaf-Myanmar transit jetty at Teknaf's Jaliapara.

"A delegation of 14 people from Myanmar is coming to discuss with the Rohingyas in view of possible repatriation," Douza said.

"Apart from this, two members of the Myanmar embassy in Dhaka were also present."

Regional Director of Myanmar's Ministry of Social Affairs Aung Myew led the Myanmar delegation.

The additional commissioner added that the delegation is holding a meeting with the Rohingyas at Rohingya camp number 26 in Teknaf and "may return to Myanmar in the evening after the meeting."

In this regard, 16-APBN Additional Superintendent of Police Main Uddin Chowdhury said, "We have ensured the security of the Myanmar delegation."

"They will talk to the Rohingyas at Shalbagan camp in Teknaf," he added.

On 5 May, 20 Rohingyas accompanied by seven Bangladeshi government officials visited Myanmar's Maungdaw town in the Rakhine state to see the facilities prepared ahead of the first batch of repatriation.

Additionally, a 22-member delegation from Myanmar visited Teknaf on 15 May to talk with Rohingyas on the repatriation issue and returned after verifying information of 480 Rohingyas.

Nearly 12 lakh Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh in 2017 in the face of persecution by the Myanmar army are sheltered in 33 camps of Ukhia, Teknaf and Bhasanchar.