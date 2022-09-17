Myanmar border shelling issue to be raised to UN if necessary, says Kamal  

The Bangladesh government, if required, will raise the issue of mortar shelling by the Myanmar army near Bangladesh border before the United Nations, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Saturday.

"Bangladesh does not support war, thus, peaceful and diplomatic efforts are being made to resolve the matter," the minister said while responding to reporters today following the death of a Rohingya youth in mortar shelling by Myanmar on the Bangladesh border on Friday.

"If needed, we will formally lodge a complaint with the United Nations," he remarked.

Earlier on Friday, six mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded inside Bangladesh on the Ghumdum border in Bandarban, leaving one Rohingya dead and at least six others injured.

Prior to this, a Bangladeshi youth from Tumbru headman para of Ghumdum Union Parishad was injured after a land mine exploded inside Myanmar territory - near pillar 25 and 300 metre - along the Naikhongchhari border area in Bandarban.

The Border Guard Bangladesh stepped up patrols and surveillance after two unexploded mortar shells from Myanmar landed in Bangladesh territory on 28 August.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Myanmar envoy to Bangladesh thrice over the issue.

Dhaka lodged strong protests and expressed deep concern at air and artillery strikes landing inside Bangladeshi territory and violations of the country's air space.

The Myanmar side claimed that its military launched airstrikes after the ethnic Rakhine armed organisation, the Arakan Army, seized a police outpost on the border in Maungdaw Township in northern Rakhine State.