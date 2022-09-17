Myanmar border shelling issue to be raised to UN if necessary, says Kamal  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 03:32 pm

Related News

Myanmar border shelling issue to be raised to UN if necessary, says Kamal  

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 03:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh government, if required, will raise the issue of mortar shelling by the Myanmar army near Bangladesh border before the United Nations, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Saturday.

"Bangladesh does not support war, thus, peaceful and diplomatic efforts are being made to resolve the matter," the minister said while responding to reporters today following the death of a Rohingya youth in mortar shelling by Myanmar on the Bangladesh border on Friday.

"If needed, we will formally lodge a complaint with the United Nations," he remarked.

Earlier on Friday, six mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded inside Bangladesh on the Ghumdum border in Bandarban, leaving one Rohingya dead and at least six others injured.

Prior to this, a Bangladeshi youth from Tumbru headman para of Ghumdum Union Parishad was injured after a land mine exploded inside Myanmar territory - near pillar 25 and 300 metre - along the Naikhongchhari border area in Bandarban.

The Border Guard Bangladesh stepped up patrols and surveillance after two unexploded mortar shells from Myanmar landed in Bangladesh territory on 28 August.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Myanmar envoy to Bangladesh thrice over the issue.

Dhaka lodged strong protests and expressed deep concern at air and artillery strikes landing inside Bangladeshi territory and violations of the country's air space.

The Myanmar side claimed that its military launched airstrikes after the ethnic Rakhine armed organisation, the Arakan Army, seized a police outpost on the border in Maungdaw Township in northern Rakhine State.

Top News

Bangladesh-Myanmar border / Bangladesh-Myanmar tensions / Bangladesh-Myanmar / Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

4h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

6h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

56m | Videos
Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

2h | Videos
Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

18h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters