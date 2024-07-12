Myanmar assures Bangladesh of taking steps towards Rohingya repatriation

Rohingya refugees walk towards Cox's Bazar fleeing from military oppression in Myanmar. File Photo: Reuters

Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe has assured Bangladesh of taking steps towards the repatriation of Rohingyas from the country.

He conveyed the sentiment during a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on the sidelines of the second retreat of BIMSTEC foreign ministers in India's New Delhi on Thursday (11 July) evening.

During the meeting, Hasan reminded Than Swe of Myanmar's long-standing commitment to repatriating the Rohingyas who were forcibly displaced and took refuge in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh foreign minister emphasised that Myanmar can only demonstrate its commitment by initiating the repatriation process.

In response, Than Swe assured a positive approach towards the matter and reaffirmed his government's intention to expedite the repatriation process through further discussions.

Today, on the final day of the retreat, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) foreign ministers met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.